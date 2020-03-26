



Most North Texans are currently having to shelter-in-place while we all practice social distancing to slow the coronavirus outbreak, and being trapped indoors can lead to a lot of boredom.

Luckily, many organizations across North Texas are providing free online enrichment activities that are suitable for all ages.

Avant Chamber Ballet produced a 360° video of 19th Amendment from February 15th at Moody Performance Hall. Watch it HERE.

Arlington Parks features Facebook videos from staff showing crafts, workout and more weekdays at 10 am and 2 pm right HERE

American Baroque Opera Company has full-length production of La Serva Padrona by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi for free right HERE.

Daily at 10 am, Plano Parks and Recreation will share a fun and enriching activity or educational video on its Facebook page for the family right HERE.

The Garland Library is offering online storytime, yoga classes and more on its Facebook page.

Fort Worth Public Library is offering a “stay at home” book club on Facebook.

#Museumathome with the Sixth Floor Museum right HERE.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art has released a video series, Cooped Up with the Carter on Youtube.

Dallas Arboretum has several videos featuring Dve Forehand as a part of its Digital Ballas Blooms on Facebook.

You can tour the Dallas Museum of Art’s 25,000 work right HERE.

You can view the Kimbell Museums’s collection HERE

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s collection is available for viewing right HERE.

‘Amaze Your Brain’ at home with the Perot Museum by watching your favorite concepts from the museum come to life right HERE.

Super Coloring has coloring pages for adults right HERE

Wellbeats, an online fitness program, is providing free access workouts for free until April 30. Use access code 57a4df63 right HERE

Quarantined Cabaret was created for performers to share videos of themselves performing in isolation. Nearly 17,000 people have joined the group.

Mindfulness Exercises has free mindfulness course right HERE.