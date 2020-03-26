AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.
Gov. Abbott, alongside Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, reported the number of people hospitalized with the virus statewide for the first time.
Out of the 1,396 people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Texas, 100 are being treated in a hospital.
The governor also stated that after some of his previous executive orders, more than 3,000 hospital beds have become available statewide — 1,700 of them are in Dallas and 2,300 of them are in the DFW area.
It was on Wednesday that Abbott announced President Donald Trump granted a major disaster declaration for Texas. According to the governor, this will expand the state’s resources and speed up response to the coronavirus.
Abbott also issued an additional executive order — anyone flying from the New York tri-state area (NY, NJ and CT) as well as New Orleans to Texas must self-quarantine for 14 days.
These travelers will have to fill out DPS forms, provide location of their quarantine and DPS will visit to verify.