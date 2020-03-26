THE ONES FOR WELLNESS (CBSDFW.COM) — The questions about COVID-19 keep coming, so CBS 11 took some of them to an infectious disease specialist at Texas Health Resources, Dr. Nikhil Bhayani.

Colleen on Facebook asked, “Does a person gain immunity after having the disease?”

“Well, just like with any viral illness we hope one would develop immunity to this,” Dr. Bhayani said. “Since this is a new virus, it’s really difficult to say.”

Colleen also asked about the possibility of another wave.

“That’s a good question,” said Dr. Bhayani. “At this time there are varying thoughts. A second wave is possible.”

Niki wanted to know, “Is there long term or lifelong damage to the lungs afterward?”

“Depending on how severe the illness is, all that, only time will tell,” said Dr. Bhayani. “There’s a good chance that a lot of folks who had underlying lung disease who developed this, but did recover, would have a hard time recovering their full lung capacity.”

The comparison everyone wants to know more about is with the flu. Chris asked, “Why should we not be nonchalant about something similar to seasonal flu?”

“Nobody has seen anything like this, even the experts in virus, the virologists,” explained Dr. Bhayani. “So we have to treat this a little [more] carefully than the seasonal flu.”

As far as strictly looking at statistics, the flu versus the coronavirus, Dr. Bhayani told CBS 11 the numbers right now don’t provide a complete picture.

“At this point it’s not a fair comparison,” Dr. Bhayani said. “Influenza has been around longer, and COVID-19 has been around for a shorter time.”

Another question that came up: Will there be a coronavirus season, like the flu season?

“It’s very possible,” said Dr. Bhayani. “We could be dealing with a seasonal virus, but only time will tell.”

Kirk asked, “How will our increasingly hot weather and humidity likely affect COVID-19?”

“So there have been some reports that the virus is inactive at temperatures higher than 86 degrees Fahrenheit, so it will be interesting to know how many cases decrease once the temperature increases,” said Dr. Bhayani.

Ruth wanted to know, “What’s the best way to clean exposed groceries such as tomatoes, grapes, apples that people keep touching in the stores, or should we avoid them?”

“One thing of course, wash your fruits and vegetables with soap and water for at least 20 seconds just like you wash your hands,” he said.

Dr. Bhayani also suggested washing your hands again when you’re done with your groceries, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that has more than 60% alcohol.