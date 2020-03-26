Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – For the time being, property owners in Tarrant County will get a short reprieve from what’s become an annual source of tax sticker shock.
Property appraisal notices usually sent to owners on or around April 1, will be delayed this year because of closures caused by COVID-19.
Chief appraiser Jeff Law said he was still working to determine when notices would be mailed, and that they’ve been delayed in the North Texas county and across the state.
The Tarrant Appraisal District office is closed, due to Stay at Home orders in Fort Worth, Arlington and all of Tarrant County.
State tax code requires appraisers to send out notices by April 1, or as soon after that as is practical.
In recent years property owners in Tarrant County have been some of the first to receive new property tax appraisals in North Texas and realize the continued climb in residential property value.