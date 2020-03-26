(CBSDFW.COM) – As residents are being told to stay at home and as businesses and schools are shut down, North Texans are finding creative ways to support each other during these trying times.

Due to social distancing guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, one girl in Aledo was unable to have the birthday party she wanted. So, her neighborhood came together to give her a big surprise to celebrate her fourth birthday.

“I’m going to tell you something.. did you know today is your birthday… there are so many people that love you and celebrate you but they can’t because there is something going on so we have to celebrate from afar… but everyone wanted you to know how loved you are… so something special is about to happen,” Blakeley’s mother said in a video.

That “something special” was a parade set up by The Parks of Aledo neighborhood — complete with balloons, posters and even a fire truck.

Station 34 of the Parker County fire department rolled up with sirens blaring to wish Blakeley a happy birthday.

Social distancing is not only affecting gatherings such as parties, but also the school days. With many schools being closed, children are having to learn from their homes, and parents are finding themselves becoming the teachers, as well.

To make the drastic change in learning easier for the children, parents are trying to mirror their childs’ school day. And this starts with morning announcements.

“Today is Monday, month March, day 23, and our weather is cloudy and 69. Back to you,” Miller Humble said as he replicated morning announcements from home.

Miller is a kindergartner at Fort Worth Country Day and morning announcements were always his favorite part of the day. His mother made sure he felt right at school to make learning easier on him.

There are also North Texans, like Jeny Baker of University Park, who are looking to help those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In particular, Baker has made it her mission to support crossing guards who are no longer working because schools are shut down.

Baker is the local artist and entrepreneur behind “Jeny Baker Designs” — a popular jewelry line that she started nine years ago. She is now using her talents of making jewelry to aid crossing guards in her neighborhood.

“I see them everyday, I’m so used to seeing them everyday, a couple times a day, waving, smiling, always there and their just not there. So, it’s kind of odd I was on a walk and I was trying to think of who I could help and when I got to the corner, I was like, that’s what’s missing is the crossing guards,”

Baker usually sells her jewelry online and at shows, but on Wednesday, she had a flash sale on Instagram where proceeds went directly to the crossing guards. She said she plans on doing more of these sales soon.

If there are good stories like these that you would like to highlight in our Ones For Texas segment, you can email us at news@ktvt.com.