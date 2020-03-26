



Cook Children’s Medical Center is not separating children who may have coronavirus from their parents.

The hospital reacted after a flurry of messages and emails from concerned parents who saw a photo saying “Biggest wake up call ever, if your child gets this virus they’re going to the hospital alone in a van with people they don’t know, to be in a room with people they don’t know. You will be at home without them in their time of need. Think about it, stay in.”

Cook Children’s shared their own message that said: “By now you may have seen a pciture circulating on social media saying parents aren’t allowed to be in the hospital with their children during COVID-19. Cook Children’s is NOT separating children from their parents.”

Based on available evidence, children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults, according to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention. While some children and infants fell ill with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to date.

Also, symptoms of the virus aren’t different in children.The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in children and adults. However, children with confirmed COVID-19 have generally presented with mild symptoms. Reported symptoms in children include cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported.

You can encourage your child to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by teaching them to do the same things everyone should do to stay healthy.

Clean hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid people who are sick (coughing and sneezing)

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, sinks)

Launder items including washable plush toys as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely. Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.

Currently, Cook Children’s will only perform COVID-19 testing on patients who are admitted for inpatient care. No outpatient settings will perform this testing including primary care, neighborhood clinics, urgent care or specialty clinics.

If you suspect your child or anyone in the household has been exposed to someone with Coronavirus (Covid-19) OR has fever and cough, please call the Coronavirus Hotline for your county.

Tarrant: 817-248-6299

Collin: 972-548-5500

Denton: 940-349-2585

