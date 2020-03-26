TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of Buzzballz, an alcoholic-beverage company, has joined other companies in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.
Texas-based entrepreneur Merrilee Kick knew that her distillery had a lot of the necessary raw materials and was vertically integrated with the correct equipment to make hand sanitizer. Thus, when the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control waived the necessity to have a permit to manufacture it, she jumped into action.
Kick searched for 100% glycerin to add to the alcohol mix already on-hand resulting in a 100-gallon batch of hand sanitizer.
Initially her employees only wanted to donate. They donated the first batch to 3 of the 14 hospitals in the area that were in critical need. Kick also sent 8 cases to pathology labs such as Quest.
Then, other requests followed, according to a Buzzballz spokesperson. Those requests included the city of Carrolton, firefighters and police, airlines (Spirit, American), Texas Women’s University, supermarkets, the Air Force and the Army.