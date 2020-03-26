ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has been cleared to resume baseball activities after recovering from surgery due to a broken jaw he suffered on March 8th.
Calhoun announced the news via his twitter account:
Got cleared to start doing my daily workouts and baseball activities again 😀 Let’s go 💪🏾 📸 @kellyspics3 @Rangers pic.twitter.com/xgOw66cUOE
— June Calhoun (@11WillieCalhoun) March 26, 2020
Calhoun began light physical activity last week and it appears the 25-year-old has now been cleared to ramp up his activity as the MLB waits to start the season.
Calhoun had surgery on the jaw by reconstruction surgery specialist Dr. Steven Wiener. During the surgery, Calhoun had a plate inserted to stabilize his fractured jaw. The surgery was required after being hit by the 95-mph fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias, a former minor-league teammate, and friend of Calhoun’s.
Calhoun was expected to be a huge part of the Rangers this season after the team traded away outfielders Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara in the offseason. A former Dodgers prospect who came to Texas as part of the Yu Darvish trade in July of 2017. Last season, he enjoyed a bit of a breakout with the Rangers, as he batted .269/.323/.524 with 21 home runs in 83 games.
He was set to have a big season before the injury and opening day was delayed indefinitely.