DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During a news conference Friday afternoon, Denton County officials announced an increase of 54 coronavirus cases, for a total of 137.
Twenty-three of the new cases were community spread.
Thirty-one of those new cases are from patients in the Denton State Supported Living Center. Officials said four ENT units are being set up outside the living center to help those in need.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads, along with officials from the Denton County Public Health and Denton County Department of Development and Emergency Services stressed the importance of social distancing and staying home.
“Your life and the life of your loved ones depends on social distancing,” said Eads.
The judge also clarified that gold courses are currently closed.
On Thursday, a Lewisville man in his 40s was the county’s first death from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the county announced its own “stay at home” orders to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Residents were asked to stay in their home unless for “essential activities,” such as grocery shopping or going to jobs that are still open.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources