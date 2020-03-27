PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Just a week after a Plano police officer tested positive for COVID-19, two more PPD employees followed suit.
According to the city, it is believed the first employee “likely contracted” the virus during work-related travel to a different state.
However, neither of the other employees traveled recently. Officials believe they were given the virus from the first employee who tested positive.
They are currently home and “doing fine with relatively mild symptoms,” a city official said.
At the moment, the employees’ supervisors and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) representatives are identifying other employees who may have been in contact with them.
These employees will be placed on administrative leave and will also be tested if they meet medical provider’s testing criteria.
It was also said that one of the employees had contact with two citizens in a work-related capacity. But both citizens have been contacted and advised of the situation.