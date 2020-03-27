WATCH:CBS 11's Doug Dunbar Talks Live With Texas Gov. Greg Abbott LIVE | Watch CBS 11 News
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man quickly went from customer to suspect at Fuel City in Mesquite after throwing bottles of potpourri and pepper spraying a clerk in the face.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this man, please contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Detective M. Smith at 972-216-6291. (credit: Mesquite Police Dept.)

Now police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man after the assault at the gas station at 2175 S. Town East Blvd.

A clerk told police that the man kept touching and spraying multiple potpourri scent items for sale near the cash registers.

When the clerk asked to stop, he responded by angrily throwing the potpourri at workers.

Then, before leaving the store, he pepper sprayed another clerk in the face.

Police described the man as 5’10” 200 lbs in his mid to late 30’s with spiked hair. He was last seen leaving in what is believed to be a black four door Mazda sedan.

Call the Mesquite Police Department if you recognize this car and know who owns it. (credit: Mesquite Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Detective M. Smith at 972-216-6291 or masmith@mesquitepolice.org.

