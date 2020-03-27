MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man quickly went from customer to suspect at Fuel City in Mesquite after throwing bottles of potpourri and pepper spraying a clerk in the face.
Now police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man after the assault at the gas station at 2175 S. Town East Blvd.
A clerk told police that the man kept touching and spraying multiple potpourri scent items for sale near the cash registers.
When the clerk asked to stop, he responded by angrily throwing the potpourri at workers.
Then, before leaving the store, he pepper sprayed another clerk in the face.
Police described the man as 5’10” 200 lbs in his mid to late 30’s with spiked hair. He was last seen leaving in what is believed to be a black four door Mazda sedan.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Detective M. Smith at 972-216-6291 or masmith@mesquitepolice.org.