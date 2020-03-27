ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – With hundreds of thousands of North Texas public school students now learning from home, the Arlington Independent School District is taking step to ensure kids there have digital access to classes.

An AISD spokesperson says the district will distribute more than 12,000 devices for students during what they’re calling Device Days. On March 27 and 28 workers will be busy getting technology into the hands of students who don’t have it.

The iPad and Chromebook devices will be distributed at all 78 Arlington ISD campuses. Students in pre-K through 2nd grade will receive an iPad, while youngsters in 3rd through 12th grade will get Chromebooks.

The Arlington ISD launched an At-Home Learning Hub online resource earlier this week.

Administrators said they realized all students didn’t have access to technology and since they were asking them to “engage in at-home learning activities during the school closure” something had to be done.

The technology for the students came at no cost to parents, they just had to register to be eligible to get a device for their child.

Here is the device pick-up schedule for Friday, March 27 –

Elementary school campuses from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m – 5 p.m.

Secondary campuses, grades 7 – 12, with the last name beginning with the letters A-M can pick up devices from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Secondary campuses, grades 7 – 12, with the last name beginning with the letters N-Z can pick up devices from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pick-up for Saturday, March 28 –

Campus locations will be open from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

AISD officials say they will schedule additional distribution times next week for those who can’t be there for the Device Days events.