DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund announced a $1.5 million donation to re-stock the shelves at local food banks around the country for students and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The escalating public health crisis is responsible for an unprecedented number of school closures, layoffs and economic disruptions across the country, and millions of students who depend on school food programs for their next meal also have parents whose jobs are at risk or have been eliminated due to the pandemic.
“More than 3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week alone, and many
of those are parents with children who rely on school food programs for breakfast and lunch
every day,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “While many will be left
wondering how to pay rent, afford medical bills or make the next car payment, we envision this
crucial support will help remove some of the mystery around where those folks might find their
next meal.”
The House passed a $2.2 trillion bill to provide economic relief for Americans and businesses on Friday.
It’s the biggest economic relief bill in U.S. history.