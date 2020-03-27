BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Easter is about two weeks away and some are worried their basket contents are in jeopardy.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic Just Born, the company behind Peeps candy, is suspending production at it’s U.S. plants.
The Pennsylvania-based confections company said its production facilities in Bethlehem and Philadelphia will be closed through April 7.
But the company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow treats to outlets.
During the break Just Born said it will take time to further clean and sanitize their facilities.
If you’re worried about full sweet tooth satisfaction, the company says inventories of their other candies — including Mike and Ikes and Hot Tamales — were shipped before the production stoppage, but that they might be in short supply at some retailers.
