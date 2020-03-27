DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A longtime Dallas business might not make it through the day amid the public health crisis.

Opening Bell Coffee has been serving up coffee and live music for 17 years underneath the South Side Lofts near Downtown Dallas.

“People like the ambience they like to come in here and sit down,” says owner Pascale Hall.

The live music from performers — who once included future stars Maren Morris and Leon Bridges — is gone and so are the customers.

“Yesterday was one week that things just went downhill and it went downhill,” Hall said.

The coffee shop remains open for to go orders and deliveries since dine-in service has been prohibited by Dallas County over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Because of that, business is bleak and the last few days have been critical.

“We wait till 4 p.m. to see if we made enough money to stay in business,” Hall said. “It just really was gloomy.”

However, Hall said she wasn’t going to let it get her down.

Opening Bell started offering customers what many urgently need as much as a cup of coffee — rolls of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, produce, snacks, bottled drinks and even socks.

“It’s going pretty well. People are excited about it because they don’t expect it,” she said.

It’s the only way Hall can keep her small business open as she watches the last seven days threaten to undo what she spent 17 years building.

“We’re just doing everything we can just stay afloat just to make it through the day,” she said.