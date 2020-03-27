Comments
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – During this time when gyms are closed, seasons are delayed, and sporting events are postponed, two sisters from Frisco Wakeland are improvising to maintain their form.
Sloane Blakely, a 17 year old junior, has already committed to the University of Florida gymnastics program, which is ranked #2 nationally. Skye Blakely, a freshman, set to turn 16 in February, posed the highest overall score at any meet by any gymnast in the country.
The hope is for both qualify for the 2021 summer games.
Used to training an average of 35 hours a week, the two have had to improvise to stay mentally and physically in shape.
Their dedication is a reminder that even if, currently, some dreams have to be put on hold, now is the time to keep pressing forward. There is never a reason to give up.
