Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Sales of Madison Reed’s at-home hair coloring kits have soared 750% in recent days, while demand for Color Wow’s root cover-up product is also through the roof. And colorists across the country say they are getting calls from clients asking for advice on how to color their hair at home while most businesses — including hair salons — are closed so people don’t spread the coronavirus.
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Sales of Madison Reed’s at-home hair coloring kits have soared 750% in recent days, while demand for Color Wow’s root cover-up product is also through the roof. And colorists across the country say they are getting calls from clients asking for advice on how to color their hair at home while most businesses — including hair salons — are closed so people don’t spread the coronavirus.
Heightened consumer interest in such hair products reflects a concern for women and men amid the pandemic: How do I cover up my roots when I can’t go to the hair salon? That question might be even more pressing given the vast number of employees who are now working from home and communicating with colleagues and clients via online teleconferencing video services like Zoom and Skype.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊