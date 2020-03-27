Comments
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man died from the coronavirus at an out-of-state hospital, the Johnson County Emergency Management said Friday.
In a Facebook post, officials reported that the Johnson County resident was a man in his 60s and that he contracted the virus while on a cruise. Officials did say which state the man died in.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and we grieve with them,” officials said on Facebook.
Officials with emergency management said there are currently two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Johnson County sides of Burleson and Mansfield.