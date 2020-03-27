(CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our daily lives. But many residents in North Texas are finding ways to entertain themselves while being ordered to stay indoors.

The coronavirus outbreak greatly affected the Tennison family as it forced them to cancel a trip to Disney Land. However, they found a creative way to keep the magic alive, especially for 3-year-old Harper.

With the help of a laundry basket, a spray bottle and a television, the mom and dad were able to let Harper experience the Splash Mountain ride from their living room.

While the child sat in the basket, her dad shook her to imitate the ride while she watched a first-person view of the ride on the TV.

Humans aren’t the only ones having fun. Animals like Hector the Patagonian mara were able to stretch their legs and walk through the Fort Worth Zoo to meet others they have never met before.

The Fort Worth Zoo captured video of Hector walking up to a glass enclosure and interacting with otters. The otters were equally curious about the Patagonian mara.

Nursing homes throughout Texas remain on lockdown as they are not accepting any visitors due to their residents being the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. So, one of these homes in North Richland Hills decided to have a little fun to cheer up its residents.

Green Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center threw a dance party for staff and residents. A video shows them dancing to the song “Happy” by Pharrell Williams.

Staff and residents were seen moving to the beat as they stay entertained during these trying times.