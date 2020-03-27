DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have arrested a suspect they say beat his coworker to death while on a job site in Dallas Friday morning.
A little after 9 a.m. Mar. 27, police responded to a disturbance call in the 7000 block of Red Bud Drive. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Clarence Ross on a stretcher being treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Ross was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead from his injuries.
During their preliminary investigation, police indicated that Ross and the suspect, 44-year-old Christopher Davis, were on a job site collecting brush and bulk garbage when they became involved in a verbal argument.
Police said the argument escalated and Davis began beating Ross with closed fists. Witnesses attempted to pull Davis away from Ross but he ultimately broke free and continued to hit and kick him, even when he became unconscious.
Davis then fled the scene and drove to his residence where he later surrendered to police.
He has since been transported to the Dallas County Jail and now faces a murder charge.