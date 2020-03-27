DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 pandemic and it’s impact on domestic and international travel is having more impact at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.
With Dallas Love Field Airport and hundreds of others across the country virtually empty, Southwest made the decision to cancel 1,500 flights each day. Officials hope the changes will offset the losses they’re experiencing after the devastating declines in travel caused by the coronavirus.
The new schedules mean the cancellation of more than a third of Southwest Airlines almost 4,000 daily flights. The airline said they notified customers about the changes and are providing alternate flight options.
The increased number of fight cancellations comes just days after the airline said it would have to cancel some 1,000 daily flights.
According to the trade group Airlines for America, the number of passengers flown by U.S. carriers has tumbled from about 2.5 million a day before the coronavirus outbreak to just 239,000 screened by security officials on Wednesday.
It’s been less than 48 hours since Southwest implemented new in-flight food and beverage guidelines. In an effort to reduce close interactions between employees and the public amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline suspended all in-flight snack and drink service. That order went into effect on Wednesday.