



Hundreds of thousands of Texans have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. But many people will still be expected to pay rent come Apr. 1.

More than 6 million people in Texas rent their homes, according to the Texas Apartment Association.

Carley Crose is one of them.

She has lived in her apartment community in Coppell for six years. But after losing her job in the hospitality industry last week, her future remains in flux.

“It’s a very scary time, so I know I’m not the only one,” Crose said.

Luckily, Crose’s lease ends in June. But she recently received a renewal offer from her landlord, asking her to respond by next week.

Crose said she can barely think about tomorrow, let alone where she will live in June.

“I was really blown away…the fact they wouldn’t give you any empathy or leniency,” Crose said. “It’s not a financial burden to them or the company.”

Crose’s concern reflects those of renters everywhere as they try to secure where to live and how to pay.

Due to COVID-19, the Texas Supreme Court has halted residential evictions until Apr. 19. Courts can decide to extend the moratorium on a county-by-county basis.

For example, Dallas County announced it would be suspending eviction hearings for the next 60 days, according to a new order released this week.

Collin County decided to suspend all commercial and residential eviction hearings until May 8.

In Denton County, eviction hearings will commence May 3.

Justice courts in Tarrant County have suspended eviction proceedings until further notice.

“The good news for the month of April, everybody’s going to stay in their homes, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Ian Mattingly, the president-elect of the Texas Apartment Association.

The TAA issued a FAQ on its website in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Mattingly advised renters who suffered a financial hardship to inform their landlords immediately.

“Providing documentation from an employer or other documentation that shows how you have been impacted by this crisis will improve your chances for getting the help you need,” the memo from TAA reads. “Ignoring notices and requests to contact your Property Manager is not advised.”

The Texas Apartment Association has also encouraged property owners to waive late fees and set up pay arrangements for renters affected by the pandemic.

“We encourage renters to reach out and find out about the programs they have available,” Mattingly said.

Crose said right now, the only thing she wants to buy is more time.

“It really hurts they wouldn’t care about their tenants as much as they care about money,” Crose said.

Even if renters request assistance, there is no guarantee property managers and owners can provide it.

The stay on evictions issued by the Texas Supreme Court does not suspend tenants’ responsibility to pay rent.

In fact, renters can still be served an eviction notice during this time, even if the hearing is postponed.

That’s why the TAA urges people who are able to still pay rent to continue doing so.

Tenants who are struggling to pay for rent may be able to seek assistance from various nonprofits, including Catholic Charities, the American Red Cross or United Way.

The Texas Apartment Association includes a list of those groups in its resource guide.