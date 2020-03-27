Filed Under:All-American, Death, DFW News, Longhorns, NFL, plano, RIP, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl, Terry Tausch

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW/AP) — Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran, has died. He was 61.

The Longhorns announced Tausch passed away via Twitter Wednesday night at his home in Plano.

“We lost a great Longhorn with the passing of Terry Tausch, a four-year letterman (1978-81), consensus first-team All-American, Super Bowl Champion and 2001 Texas Hall of Honor inductee. Sending our condolences to his family, friends and Longhorn Nation”

His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was “sudden.” He did not cite a cause.

Tausch played seven seasons as a guard for the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted in the second round in 1982. He won a Super Bowl in his last year in the league with the San Francisco 49ers.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply