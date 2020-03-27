LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers in Texas are paying it forward to help others who are also aiding in the fight against the coronavirus.
Lubbock officers went to a local travel center to help pass out free meals to truck drivers. Police said 50 meals were donated by resident Heather Howell for the drivers.
“[Cpl. Paine] spoke with several drivers about their long days and nights as they work tirelessly to provide food and supplies for the nation,” police said on Facebook.
Businesses have been working to keep food and supplies on their shelves as people are looking to stock up due to being forced to stay at their homes.
This good deed in Lubbock is just another example of people helping others during this trying time.
“We want to take this moment to thank not only doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, and first responders, but also those whose work happens behind the scenes to keep our country running!” police said.