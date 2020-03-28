DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County and two more deaths, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.
There is now a total of 439 positive cases in the county.
The 8th and 9th deaths from COVID-19 are being reported as a DeSoto man in his 50s and a Dallas man in his 70s.
“One of today’s deaths is a man in his 50s with no known underlying conditions. This serves as a sober reminder that COVID-19 is a dangerous disease for everyone and is why it’s so important that we all need to stay home to stay safe,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
Officials say of cases requiring hospitalization, about 65% have been either over 60 years old or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.
However, hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
More information and updates on COVID-19 in Dallas County can be found here.