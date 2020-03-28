ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old woman has died after losing control of an ATV in an Arlington neighborhood Friday night.
Just minutes before 11 p.m. Mar. 27, police responded to a call involving an ATV in the 7300 block of Vicari Drive.
Investigators believe the operator, 20-year-old Payton Fischer, was traveling the ATV westbound on Melissa Dianne Drive with two other occupants when she lost control and struck the curb.
All three were ejected from the ATV while the vehicle continued rolling until striking a house. Fischer was transported to Mansfield Methodist Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old girl was also transported to Medical City Arlington Hospital for her injuries and an 18-year-old girl was treated at the scene.
Because the crash occurred in a private gated community and not a classified public roadway, the incident was reported as a death investigation and not a fatality crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.