



In these difficult times where COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, millions across the country have found themselves jobless.

North Texans have asked about job resources for companies still hiring, and CBS 11 has answers.

First up, Amazon is hiring 100,000 workers for positions to meet the growing demand during this pandemic.

They are looking for full-time delivery station liaisons working out of Grand Prairie. And if you have a health or an athletic training background, the company is also looking for an injury prevention specialist working out of Coppell.

CVS is looking to fill 50,000 positions nationwide. In North Texas, they’re looking for a retail store manager and a pharmacist floater working out of Irving. And an operations manager and pharmacist working to work in Dallas.

And for those looking to work remotely, Zoom is looking for an enterprise sales manager for The DFW area.

Tens of thousands of Pizza delivery drivers are also wanted across the country. Pizza Hut is looking for delivery drivers in Southlake, Plano and Colleyville. Domino’s in Euless and Flower Mound, and Papa John’s in McKinney and Carrollton.

Lastly, Walmart is looking for an hourly supervisor to work in Hurst, and a cart attendant and janitorial associate to work in Grapevine.