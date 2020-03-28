DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DCPH has announced the second COVID-19 related death in Denton County, as well as 11 additional cases.
The patient was an Aubrey resident in his 60s. He was a previously reported hospitalized and locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County.
To respect and honor the family, officials said no further personal information will be released.
“We are saddened to report a second COVID-19 death within our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “To his family, we continue to send our thoughts and prayers to you as you navigate through this difficult time.”
DCPH also announced 11 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident.
This increases the countywide total to 148 confirmed cases and the DSSLC resident total to 40.
