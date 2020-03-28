Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano officials announced there are 11 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The new cases bring the city’s total to 41, including one in Denton County.
So far, one person has died from the virus, 10 have recovered, three are currently hospitalized and 25 are self-isolating at home. Additionally, 39 people are under monitoring.
Countywide, there have been 118 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. 33 people have successfully recovered, nine are hospitalized and 75 remain in isolation.
