FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two Fort Worth police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Sunday.
The department said the officers are in good spirits despite fighting symptoms, and both have been in self-isolation at home since feeling ill.
Both worked in the same unit and had “limited close contact with others while at work.”
“We have staff backtracking the movements and encounters of these officers with others, and they are notifying anyone that may be at risk and needs to self-isolate. We are also disinfecting the office spaces where they worked.”
City leaders as well as the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association are aware and have offered assistance. Offers to assist can be directed to the FWPOA.