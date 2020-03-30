Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two North Texas cities, Arlington and Keller have closed all city playgrounds and park workout stations effective March 30, as an additional safety measure to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arlington residents are still permitted to engage in outdoor activity at local parks and the hike and bike trail system.
However, they must comply with social distancing requirements of six feet, under Tarrant County and Arlington’s Stay Home, Work Safe executive order from March 24, 2020.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson closed all city parks there on March 17.
In a tweet, Johnson said the closures are to help “slow the spread” of the potentially deadly virus.
However, open-air park space and trails will remain available for public use, just like in Arlington and Keller.