



The Big 12 issued new coronavirus guidelines Sunday, March 29th, about how university athletic departments should proceed through May 31st. In addition, to expanding the suspension of all-conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, the rules the conference is now allowing teams to conduct virtual meetings that involve no physical activity.

These meetings are allowed to take place for, “up to two hours per week” with student-athletes and they must be conducted by a team’s head coach or by one of the “countable”/full-time assistant coaches on staff. The meetings are designed for film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions, and other non-physical activities.

Initially, the Big 12 and the SEC had banned virtual meetings when they suspended “all organized team activity”, however The Big Ten, ACC, and Pac 12 all allowed them. The SEC changed their ruling last week, and the Big 12 followed on Sunday.

Universities will also be allowed to send athletes NCAA-approved supplements university-issued apparel as well as light training devices, such as stretching band/straps, foam rollers, etc., but not things like rented stationary bicycles, treadmills, free weights, benches or weight machines. Coaches can also recommend written, self-directed workout plans provided they are approved in accordance with proper procedures as outlined by each institution’s appropriate sport performance, medical and/or athletic training personnel (and in accordance with the NCAA Recommendations on Preventing Catastrophic Injury and Death). Taped demonstration videos are also allowed.

You can read the full statement from the Big 12 below: