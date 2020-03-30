CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has changed its “Grab & Go” program that will allow students to pick up five days worth of meals once per week.
With these changes, students can pick up five breakfasts and five lunches once a week at designated locations throughout the district. These changes started on Monday, with the first location being at Ranchview High School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Districts throughout North Texas have been providing these types of meals to its students as school remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak. Rather than having locations open every day, CFBISD will look to keep students and their parents indoors by having them come by once per week to pick up their food.
A full schedule of locations and their times are below:
Every Monday
Ranchview
11:00 – 12:30
Pick-Up is at Back of School on Porch
Every Tuesday (Pick up is near the School Bus)
Blair
11:30 – 12:00
Blanton
1:00 – 1:20
Bush
10:45 – 11:15
Carrollton
10:00 – 10:30
Country Place
12:15 – 12:45
Davis
1:00 – 1:20
Freeman
12:15 – 12:45
Field
12:15 – 12:45
Good
10:45 – 11:15
Furneaux
12:15 – 12:45
La Villita
1:30 – 1:50
Kent
10:00 – 10:30
Las Colinas
1:00 – 1:20
Landry
11:30 – 12:00
McCoy
10:00 – 10:30
Long
10:00 – 10:30
McWhorter
11:30 – 12:00
McKamy
1:00 – 1:20
Rainwater
10:45 – 11:15
Polk
11:30 – 12:00
Riverchase
10:00 – 10:30
Rosemeade
1:30 – 1:50
Sheffield Primary
10:45 – 11:15
Strickland
10:45 – 11:15
Stark
1:00 – 1:20
Thompson
11:30 – 12:00
Every Wednesday
Smith
11:00 – 12:30
Pick up is at the north side of school
Every Thursday
Creekview
11:00 – 12:30
Pick up is at back of school through window off patio
Every Friday
Turner
11:00 – 12:30
Pick up is at back of school on porch