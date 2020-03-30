CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has changed its “Grab & Go” program that will allow students to pick up five days worth of meals once per week.

With these changes, students can pick up five breakfasts and five lunches once a week at designated locations throughout the district. These changes started on Monday, with the first location being at Ranchview High School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Districts throughout North Texas have been providing these types of meals to its students as school remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak. Rather than having locations open every day, CFBISD will look to keep students and their parents indoors by having them come by once per week to pick up their food.

A full schedule of locations and their times are below:

Every Monday

Ranchview

11:00 – 12:30

Pick-Up is at Back of School on Porch

Every Tuesday (Pick up is near the School Bus)

Blair

11:30 – 12:00

Blanton

1:00 – 1:20

Bush

10:45 – 11:15

Carrollton

10:00 – 10:30

Country Place

12:15 – 12:45

Davis

1:00 – 1:20

Freeman

12:15 – 12:45

Field

12:15 – 12:45

Good

10:45 – 11:15

Furneaux

12:15 – 12:45

La Villita

1:30 – 1:50

Kent

10:00 – 10:30

Las Colinas

1:00 – 1:20

Landry

11:30 – 12:00

McCoy

10:00 – 10:30

Long

10:00 – 10:30

McWhorter

11:30 – 12:00

McKamy

1:00 – 1:20

Rainwater

10:45 – 11:15

Polk

11:30 – 12:00

Riverchase

10:00 – 10:30

Rosemeade

1:30 – 1:50

Sheffield Primary

10:45 – 11:15

Strickland

10:45 – 11:15

Stark

1:00 – 1:20

Thompson

11:30 – 12:00

Every Wednesday

Smith

11:00 – 12:30

Pick up is at the north side of school

Every Thursday

Creekview

11:00 – 12:30

Pick up is at back of school through window off patio

Every Friday

Turner

11:00 – 12:30

Pick up is at back of school on porch