(CEDAR HILL, TX) – Even with Dallas County’s Shelter in Place Order until Friday, April 3, Cedar Hill ISD will continue to distribute grab and go meals to our community. We have served more than 8,800 meals since the program started on Monday, March 16.
Starting tomorrow (March 30), CHISD will expand the grab and go meals to a fifth campus, Highlands Elementary. CHISD will distribute lunch, dinner and the next day’s breakfast between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following campuses. Please pay attention to the door numbers listed below:
· Plummer Elementary School (Door #5)
· High Pointe Elementary School (Door #11)
· Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)
· Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)
· Highlands Elementary School (Door #3)