



Two major North Texas hospitals are allowing expectant mothers one visitor during labor and delivery, despite internet rumors that due to coronavirus concerns, women will give birth “alone.”

Both JPS Hospital in Fort Worth and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources are allowing mothers one person for support, despite no longer allowing visitors for other patients unless there is an end of life situation.

At Texas Health Resources, two parents/guardians are allowed to visit NICU patients. And at JPS, they’re allowed one visitor, once a day.

A spokesperson for JPS confirms it does have some staff members currently under treatment for COVID-19, but didn’t say how many.

Baylor also currently has a no visitor policy but is allowing one parent, spouse or caretaker over the age of 16 for laboring/post-partum patients. But visitors and patients must be screened before entering the facility.

All patients in Labor and Delivery and Mother Baby units at Parkland in Dallas are also allowed one visitor. The hospital will screen that visitor upon entry to the hospital, and should present with proper identification.

The risk of death and severe illness from COVID-19 is greater for older adults and people with other health problems, according to the CDC.

In most cases, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization.

Four more people in Texas with COVID-19 have died, as the number of people with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus swelled to nearly 2,900 statewide.

The state health department said Monday that fatalities were up by four from Sunday while the number of diagnosed cases rose by nearly 400.

CBS 11 News was unable to find evidence of any North Texas hospital not allowing expectant mothers to have a loved one, or support person other than medical professionals by her side during labor.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources