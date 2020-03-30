DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas announced Monday night, City Hall is now closed to the public.
It’s the city’s latest effort to increase social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a brief statement, the city said, “In order to keep City of Dallas staff and residents healthy, City facilities will be working remotely effective immediately. City Hall will only be accessible to residents who have an appointment. The City of Dallas is open and continues to operate.”
Last week the Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced it was closing city dog parks and all park recreational amenities.
Water fountains, restrooms, open-play tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts and soccer mini-pitch courts and all other amenities located within city parks are also now off limits.
“Unfortunately, we cannot allow the risk of further transmission from normal play occurring at tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts within our parks. These recreational activities allow for individuals to gather and involve close contact and touching of a surface that may be a source of contamination,” said John D. Jenkins, Park and Recreation Interim Director. “This is the last measure we can take to implement additional social distancing requirements,” he said.