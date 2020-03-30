DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis took over the Mavs’ Twitter account over the weekend, March 29th, and answered questions from fans including his favorite moment from the season, his favorite game of the season, what he thinks of Dallas, and more.

WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR FAVORITE MOMENT SO FAR THIS SEASON?

hmm i gotta think, but hitting those two deep 3s against milwaukee is one of them for sure 😄 @kporzee https://t.co/nTLoqgpRNz — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 29, 2020

Porzingis was certainly a stand out in that moment, but that game was also a stand out from his season. He had 26 points, 4 assists, and 12 rebounds on the court that night. He also shot 50% from beyond the arc. Mavericks would go on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks that 120-116. This was one of the first games that showed the Mavericks could hang with one of the teams in the NBA.

WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE GAME THIS SEASON?

Hello @DallasMavsFr Im good how are you. Yes one of my favorite might be our OT win at home against Pelicans 🙌🏼 @kporzee https://t.co/WrUMQ16DGp — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 29, 2020

Porzingis had 34 points, 3 assists, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks in that game. That same night Luka Doncic registered his franchise-record 22nd career triple-double for the Mavericks surpassing Jason Kidd. Doncic scored 30 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. Porzingis put away the game though, with a pair of free throws with 8.6 seconds on the clock that ended up being the games final points. Mavs won 127 to 123.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT DALLAS?

People are very nice, good food, good roads for driving 🚗 🙌🏼@kporzee https://t.co/drKMHYcOkn — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 29, 2020

Prozingis was born in Latvia and was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2015 after playing in the EuroLeague with Sevilla. He was traded to the Mavericks last season in a trade that sent Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and two first-round picks to the Knicks.

WHAT WAS YOUR INSPIRATION TO PLAY BASKETBALL?

My whole family and especially my oldest brother was a big inspiration to me and I always wanted to play pro like him @kporzee https://t.co/41PtlRMylC — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 29, 2020

Prozingis’ older brother Janis was also a professional basketball player. Playing for fifteen different teams in multiple European nations over a fourteen-year career. He also appeared on the Latvian national team playing alongside his brother. He is currently retired and Kristaps Porzingis’s agent.

BEST MAVS’ JERSEY EVER?

This might be one of my favorites, but we have some dope ones designed for next season 😏@kporzee https://t.co/fFPM3xKPpR pic.twitter.com/Kwt0ytL21o — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 29, 2020

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TO POLAND?

WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE SOCCER PLAYER?

WHO ARE YOUR FAVORITE ATHLETES?

DO YOU LIKE PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA?

CHECK-IN FROM PORZINGIS DOG TOBY