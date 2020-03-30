WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department confirmed Monday night a third officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer who works at the In-Service Academy has been out of the office since feeling sick on Wednesday, March 18.

The officer is home and recuperating, the police department said in a news release.

No one at that location has shown any signs or symptoms at this point.

DPD’s medical team will assess if quarantine of other officers is necessary since receiving the test result Monday.

The specific area in the building where the individual worked has been sprayed and sanitized by a professional contractor.

