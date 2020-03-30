DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As ridership continues to fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officials announced Monday that some changes to service will soon be implemented.
Starting Monday, April 6, DART will make some temporary service adjustments to bus and light rail service.
With many North Texans staying home as they follow shelter in place orders, DART says they are changing the schedules to reflect current ridership demand.
Riders need to make note of the changes going into effect next week:
- All bus routes will have service on weekdays except routes 155 and 887. Route 155 customers have access to route 554, and 887 customers have access to GoLink Service
- All light rail service will operate at a 20-minute frequency throughout the day
- All DART Transit Center indoor seating areas will be closed
- No changes are being made to the Dallas Streetcar, weekend bus, or light rail service schedules
Leaders with the transportation service say further schedule adjustments could be made as “the coronavirus situation evolves.”
The number of public transit riders has fallen since the outbreak, but DART says the service remains “committed to providing services for North Texas riders who rely on buses and trains to get to jobs, stores and medical appointments.”
DART, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) and Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) are all considered essential infrastructure businesses and continue to operate during the coronavirus outbreak.