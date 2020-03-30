



– Denton County Public Health announced on Monday the third COVID-19 related death inDenton County.

The patient was a woman in her 60s who lived in an unincorporated area of Denton County.

She was previously reported hospitalized and hers was a locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County.

“The news of a third individual’s death due to COVID-19 is tragic,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

“This situation underscores the need to follow the Stay at Home mandate,” Judge Eads said. “We need everyone’s cooperation to help protect the health of all our residents, especially our most vulnerable.”

DCPH has also announced 26 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This brings the countywide total to 191 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total has increased to 49 and the DSSLC staff total has increased to 22.

Four new DSSLC residents are included in Monday’s case count chart.

Eight new DSSLC staff members whom tested positive, and live within Denton County, are reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides.

Two new DSSLC staff who tested positive reside outside Denton County and are not reflected within the DCPH case count for COVID-19 in Denton County.

