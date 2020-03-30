FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Fort Worth are taking another step in following social distancing guidelines by closing all basketball and volleyball courts throughout the city.
The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management said the decision was made after “this weekend’s lack of social distancing” at parks in the area.
Officials said crews will be removing basketball rims and volleyball nets at all the courts in order to keep residents safe and at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Brings a whole new meaning to “cutting down the nets” pic.twitter.com/xurIPXHMOD
— Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) March 30, 2020
Tarrant County is currently under a “stay at home” order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 as cases and deaths continue to increase in North Texas.
Under the order, residents are being told to stay inside their homes unless they need to leave for “essential” activities such as grocery shopping, medical reasons or for jobs that are still operating. Residents are allowed to go outdoors for fresh air, but they must follow guidelines such as staying at least six feet apart from each other and not gathering in large groups.