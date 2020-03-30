WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – While many businesses remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores are still open, but with many changes.

Albertsons and Tom Thumb Director of Public Relations Christy Lara said, “It’s been a lot to adjust to starting with product limits.”

They’ve had to limit items to control some of the hoarding of supplies including toilet paper.

“We know that if we limit those items more neighbors can purchase them,” Lara said.

Tom Thumb (CBS 11)

Cash register areas have been covered with Plexiglass.

Carts and baskets are being sanitized around the clock and social distance markers have been placed around the store.

“For a lot of people the grocery store is the only place they’re going to visit that day,” she said.

Lara also said while many people may be losing their jobs during the pandemic, they are still hiring.

