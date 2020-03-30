WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County confirmed its first coronavirus-related death on Monday night.
The patient was 90 years old and lived in Midlothian.
The resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21 and was immediately transferred to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in these difficult times and we should all honor this loss of life by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the county said in a news release Monday night.
The Ellis County Local Health Authority also confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in Ellis County, bringing the total to 16 cases.
The patient is a 47-year-old man who lives in Midlothian .
“If our residents adhere to the Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and the guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Texas then we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” the news release said.
I would like to know exactly what this order says. How can I find out.