DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Every Major League Baseball player is currently at home waiting for the season to start, and Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo is no different, however, the 26-year-old isn’t sitting on his couch. Gallo is keeping ready for the season by setting up a batting cage inside his apartment.

“My neighbors are going to hate me by the time this quarantine is over,” Joey Gallo said in a tweet with a video of his makeshift cage.

My neighbors are going to hate me by the time this quarantine is over😂 pic.twitter.com/WNyRtXz1B3 — Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) March 29, 2020

Gallo is known for his long ball and has racked up 110 home runs in his five-year MLB career. Needless to say, he’s swing is creating plenty of noise for his neighbors to complain about.

Gallo was placed on the injured list twice last season cutting short what many considered to be his breakout year. In 70 games, Gallo hit .253/.389/.598 (145 OPS+) with 15 doubles, 22 homers, 49 RBI, 54 runs and four steals.

Though Gallo will probably never hit for high average or contact, last year he showed he has the ability to be an annual All-Star for the Texas Rangers, and hopefully, we will see that again when the 2020 season finally starts.