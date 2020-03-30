ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) – With hundreds of thousands of North Texas public school students being home-schooled and forbidden from gathering with friends or in large groups, getting in a little exercise has to be deliberate.
One school in Addison has come up with a way for their elementary school students to gather with their peers and have recess. Since kids are unable to play together and exercise in person, lower school students at Trinity Christian Academy are participating in ‘virtual recess’ with their classmates and teachers.
In a statement administrators said, “Recess is a key part of every school day that is missing for many elementary school kids.”
Like so many adults having virtual business meetings, the school is using Zoom to allow teachers to virtually meetup with small groups of students and have them do various recess-like tasks. The plan is to have the youngsters doing everything from going on scavenger hunts in their homes, and having show and tell with their pets, to performing actual physical exercise.
School leaders say their focus is on giving the children the social and emotional connection that comes from face-to-face interaction.