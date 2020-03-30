



A local sports beverage company is throwing pickle juice into the ring for healthcare workers on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pickle Juice Company’s sports drink is full of electrolytes and is good source of potassium and sodium, which relieves muscle cramps, according to its website.

Ideally, pickle juice will help doctors and nurses long on their feet who suffer from dehydration and muscle cramps.

“The global pandemic that we are fighting has led to us re-evaluating how we can best impact the community through our partnership approach. Many medical care workers, first responders and other essential employees have filled the shoes of aspirational, inspiration, and it is our goal to try to give back to them in any way that we can,” said VP Global Sales & Marketing for The Pickle Juice Company, Filip Keuppens.

Keuppens said this isn’t the first time the company has given back to the community either, working with “300 non-profit charity events annually and helping bridge the gender pay gap in sports.”

If you are a healthcare professional whose team would benefit from some pickle juice, click here for the donation form.

The form will close on April 3 at 5 p.m.

From local businesses like the Pickle Juice Company to hospitals like Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, the community has taken to social media to celebrate healthcare professionals during this unprecedented time.

As of Sunday morning, health officials reported 49 additional positive cases of the potentially deadly virus in Dallas County, bringing the total to 488.

The 10th death from COVID-19, a woman in her 80s was also reported.

President Trump extended the nationwide shutdown of thousands of businesses until April 30, prolonging social distancing measures in a bid to curtail the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic. Trump said the rate of new infections in the country is expected to “peak” in about two weeks, but he believes the U.S. will be “well on its way to recovery” by June 1.

The nation’s top epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned COVID-19 could claim between 100,000 and 200,000 American lives.

As of Monday morning, the nation’s death toll was over 2,500.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources