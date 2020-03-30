DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A family member of a Denton Police reserve officer was arrested for allegedly pretending to be an officer himself.

Timothy Winfree, 32, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Impersonating a Public Servant.

Police said on Monday, March 30 shortly afternoon officers responded to an aggravated assault call.

The caller, who was a construction worker, reported he had been assaulted by a man whom he believed to be a Denton police officer.

Police said the caller was doing his job closing parts of southbound Fort Worth Drive when a truck pulled up, and the driver flashed a gun and Denton Police Department badge at him.

Winfree allegedly told him he was a Denton police officer and could go wherever he wanted.

Officers were able to track down Winfree based on the caller’s description of his vehicle.

He was arrested booked into the City of Denton Jail.

“The Denton Police Department takes the impersonation of a law enforcement officer very seriously,” the department said in a news release.

As a result of the suspect being a family member of a reserve officer, this case is being approached both criminally and administratively by the police department.