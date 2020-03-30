



– There is no shortage of people seeking work with so many businesses temporarily closed due to the coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders.

But there are jobs out there.

To help people find them, the Dallas Regional Chamber started an online jobs page Monday to connect workers displaced by the COVID-19 crisis to thousands of job openings and resources in the Dallas area.

The “Connecting Displaced Workers to Jobs” platform lives on the DRC’s “Say Yes to Dallas” talent attraction campaign page and includes listings broken down by sector, including hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, food service and warehouses.

“Many of our hard-working neighbors find themselves out of work through no fault of their own,” said Dale Petroskey, DRC President and CEO. “The DRC is doing all we can to help by connecting them to thousands of job opportunities and other resources so they can quickly get back on their feet.”

The website offers listings for people who need the following:

leads for in-demand jobs;

access to online courses to upskill into high-demand, well-paying jobs;

childcare resources for parents involved in essential work; and

links to help workers to file for unemployment claims.

Job opportunities include shelf stockers at grocers, nurses, business-development specialists, and delivery drivers, and will be updated regularly in partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas.

The DRC is also partnering with Uber Works to better fill the emerging workforce gap for hourly and shift workers.

Uber Works, which launched earlier this month in Dallas, connects shift workers looking for temporary employment opportunities in general labor, customer service, production, and commercial cleaning with participating employers.

“Uber Works is pleased to partner with the DRC to help displaced workers find access to earning opportunities,” said Andrey Liscovich, CEO of Uber Works. “In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that businesses on the front lines, including grocery stores and other distribution centers, are able to connect to the workforce and support the increased demand for essential goods.”

Employers and workers who wish to learn more about how to post openings or seek positions can contact workforce@dallaschamber.org.

