AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-eight people who recently returned to Texas after a Spring Break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in Austin said Tuesday.
According to the Austin Public Health Department, an investigation is underway after this cluster of positive cases. Officials said a group of about 70 people in their 20s took a charter plane to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago.
Officials said 28 of those young adults tested positive for COVID-19 while more are under investigation by the department. Some of those in large group of 70 took commercial flights back to Texas, but it’s unclear if any of those tested positive.
Officials said those who tested positive are currently self-isolated while the others are under quarantine. Four of the infected patients did not show symptoms, according to officials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that residents do not travel unless for essential purposes.
“While Mexico at the time of their travel was not under a federal travel advisory, Austin-Travis County residents should follow CDC’s travel recommendations indicating travelers avoid all non-essential international travel. A leisure vacation of any kind is not considered essential,” officials said in a new release.
There are currently 3,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas and 41 deaths.