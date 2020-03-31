FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Tuesday a third police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
“This officer, as well as the two previous officers, are in good spirits and have been in self-isolation at home,” the department said in a news release.
All three officers work in the same unit.
The department said it is taking every precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“Our department has created a dedicated team to investigate and backtrack the movements and encounters of these officers with others. They are notifying anyone that may be at risk and may need to self-isolate,” the statement said.
The department said it is disinfecting vehicles and office spaces where the officers who tested positive worked.
“We ask the community to pray for a speedy recovery for our officers and please help us stop the spread. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, and Stay Home!”