FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Tuesday a third police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This officer, as well as the two previous officers, are in good spirits and have been in self-isolation at home,” the department said in a news release.

All three officers work in the same unit.

The department said it is taking every precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Our department has created a dedicated team to investigate and backtrack the movements and encounters of these officers with others. They are notifying anyone that may be at risk and may need to self-isolate,” the statement said.

The department said it is disinfecting vehicles and office spaces where the officers who tested positive worked.

“We ask the community to pray for a speedy recovery for our officers and please help us stop the spread. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, and Stay Home!”

